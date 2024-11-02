Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,568. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

