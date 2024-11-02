Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.64.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.21.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

