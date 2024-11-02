B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $17.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $50.26 EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,880.99. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,756.39 and a 52 week high of $4,856.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 177.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

