Banana Gun One Day Volume Hits $20.92 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $48.37 or 0.00069553 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $166.62 million and $20.92 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,629 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,787.39069402 with 3,444,628.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 49.81971173 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $23,237,897.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

