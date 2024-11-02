Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Price

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $206.02 and a 12-month high of $279.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

