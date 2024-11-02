Barclays Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $37.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $23,379,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,524.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 470,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 441,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

