Berenberg Bank Upgrades LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) to Strong-Buy

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LVMUY

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Price Performance

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMUY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 337,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,356. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $191.63.

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.