Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 11,496 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.84.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.27. 1,905,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,299. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

