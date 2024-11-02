BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 167,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 275,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About BIGG Digital Assets
BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.
