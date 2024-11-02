BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 167,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 275,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

About BIGG Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.