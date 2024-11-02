Bisichi (LON:BISI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.65 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 106.36 ($1.38). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49), with a volume of 3,731 shares.
Bisichi Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02. The company has a market cap of £12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 488.42 and a beta of -0.10.
Bisichi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 2,916.67%.
Bisichi Company Profile
Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.
