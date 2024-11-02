BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $821.58 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,515,769.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

