BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

