BluePath Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $483.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.00 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.45 and a 200-day moving average of $472.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

