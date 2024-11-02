BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.29 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

