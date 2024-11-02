BNB (BNB) Price Tops $574.69 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $574.69 or 0.00824345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $82.81 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,923 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

