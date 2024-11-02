BNB (BNB) Price Tops $574.69 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $574.69 or 0.00824345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $82.81 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,923 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,848.83502495. The last known price of BNB is 576.85991997 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,862,865,829.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
