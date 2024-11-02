BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

BWA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,774. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

