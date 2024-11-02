Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $1,744,499.25 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,190,719.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

