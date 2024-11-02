BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Head-To-Head Review

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and BrainsWay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.77 -$14.09 million ($1.74) -0.24 BrainsWay $36.43 million 4.68 -$4.20 million $0.05 204.60

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92% BrainsWay 1.67% 1.45% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Biotricity and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biotricity and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 BrainsWay 0 1 3 0 2.75

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Biotricity.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Biotricity on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

