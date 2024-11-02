Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

