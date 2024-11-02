Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells $386,634.06 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brinker International by 494.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

