Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.70 and traded as high as C$36.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.81, with a volume of 196,532 shares trading hands.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -219.54%.
Insider Activity
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.