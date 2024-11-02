Byrna Technologies’ (BYRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 1.72. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.