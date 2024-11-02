CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.45). Approximately 837,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 954,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.48).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
