Cabana LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cabana LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 13.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.52. 300,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,085. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

