CacheTech Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CacheTech Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

