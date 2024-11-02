CacheTech Inc. Sells 9,549 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CacheTech Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 388,486 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after buying an additional 6,445,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,831 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

