Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

