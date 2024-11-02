Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 30,547 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

