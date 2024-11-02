Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,911,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9,622.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 911,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 902,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 642,121 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,431,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.94 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

