Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

CPT stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

