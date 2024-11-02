Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $322.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $230.64 and a 1 year high of $332.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.98.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

