Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,956,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

