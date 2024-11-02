Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$10.05. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 87,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$962.83 million, a P/E ratio of -99.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.08). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of C$428.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

