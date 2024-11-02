Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 505.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla stock opened at $248.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $273.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

