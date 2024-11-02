Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.08 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.05.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

