Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $65.15 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

