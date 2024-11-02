Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.