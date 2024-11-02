Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.