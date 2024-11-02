Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 620 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

