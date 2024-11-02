Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $101.38 and a one year high of $167.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

