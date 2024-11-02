Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Friday. Capital Properties has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.
Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.
Capital Properties Company Profile
Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
