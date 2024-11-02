Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capri will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.