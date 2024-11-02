Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €57.60 ($62.61) and last traded at €57.60 ($62.61). 266,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.55 ($65.82).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

