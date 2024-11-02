Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $110,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

