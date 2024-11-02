Casper (CSPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $86.53 million and $3.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,030,599,332 coins and its circulating supply is 12,421,483,235 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,029,056,092 with 12,420,012,134 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00707946 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,021,945.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

