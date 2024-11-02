CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $821,855.37

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $21.30 million and $821,855.37 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

