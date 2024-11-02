Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.41 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.91). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celtic from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 202 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

