Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $48.56 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737,162 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 263,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $3,162,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,969. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

