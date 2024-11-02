Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 125.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

