Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 159,600 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $165.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

